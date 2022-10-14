Top performers in Tipperary business given due recognition for their success

The Tipperary Business Awards hosted by the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce took place at Hotel Minella on Friday night.

Guests to the black-tie event were welcomed to the awards with a prosecco reception and music by Dom O’Driscoll. Following the reception, guests enjoyed a delicious four-course meal where the awards presenter Paul Collins soon got the prestigious awards ceremony underway. The evening’s event wrapped up with live music by Super Soul Machine.

premier county

The winners for each prestigious category have been revealed with a great spread of industries and locations all across the premier county.

The Social Enterprise of the Year award was sponsored by Boston Scientific, and the worthy winner was Down Syndrome Tipperary.

The winner of the CSR Community Impact Award sponsored by Permanent TSB was the Showground Shopping Centre Clonmel.

Ryans Cleaning Waste and Recycling Thurles won the award for Best in Workplace Wellbeing, Diversity and Inclusion supported by Grant Thornton.

The Skillnet Employer of the Year Award winner saw The Talbot Hotel Clonmel take home the prestigious title.

The Start Up of the Year Award supported by Local Enterprise Office Tipperary always receives the highest number of entries and gives the judges the most food for thought during their deliberations process. This year’s winner of the Start Up of the Year Award went to The Lunch Bag.

The Energy Management Leadership Award sponsored by O’Gorman Brannigan Purtill has never been as important to Tipperary businesses with energy costs soaring with category winner Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling Thurles leading the way.

The Agri Business Award is the newest addition to the business awards, kindly sponsored by AIB, SAP Nurseries Cahir was crowned winner on the night.

The Digital Transformation Award sponsored by MSD saw Tipperary Tourism take home the much-deserved award.

Buttimer Engineering based in Cahir sponsored this year’s Innovation Award, the winner of the category was Borrisoleigh Bottling.

The Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing Award went to Boston Scientific Clonmel, the award was kindly sponsored by Bulmer’s.

The Outstanding Customer Experience Award sponsored by Camida saw Clonmel Credit Union announced as the winner of the much coveted title.

overall winner

The overall winner of the Business of the Year 2022 went to Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling.

Pat Ryan, CEO said: “This is a family-run business that sets the standards at the top of our industry, the events cleaning business in Ireland, UK and mainland Europe, this award means so much. It’s a pity my wonderful wife Philomena couldn’t be here for it, she’s visiting family in Australia at the moment, she’ll still get a great thrill from this though and I would like to thank the Chamber, judges and sponsors involved.”

An independent judging panel led by Gillian Barry, Head of Innovation and Enterprise, TÚS were tasked with the tough job of selecting the finalists and winners.

Notably, TÚS is the Education and Innovation Partner of the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce and its valuable support protects the integrity of the awards annually.

HUGE SUCCESS

The President’s Award went down a huge success in the eyes of the guests on the night.

Sponsored by ABP Food Group, this year’s winner of the prestigious award was the one and only, Pat Shortt.

This honourable award is bestowed by County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce President, Paula Carney-Hoffler.

On the night Pat Shortt said: “Thank you so very much this award means so much to me and I’m so delighted to receive it, thank you all.”