IN PICTURES: Hot tubs, ponchos and pouring rain at Electric Picnic 2022

Day 2 of Electric Picnic is almost coming to a close and tens of thousands of people have been wandering the grounds from FishTown to MindField and everything in between.
Photographer Alf Harvey has been out and about taking fantastic pictures of all the fun. See if you can spot yourself in our gallery!
Other photos by David Power and Mary McFadden
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.