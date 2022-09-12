Waterford’s Harvest Festival attracted tens of thousands despite weather warning

Despite an orange weather warning forcing the festival to call a halt to Sunday’s events, the Waterford Harvest Festival attracted tens of thousands of festivalgoers into the city throughout Friday and Saturday of the weekend.

At 2pm on Friday, the festival officially opened in the city and the Harvest Festival Market, restaurant trails, food pop-up events and the Waterford Honey Show enjoyed crowds of visitors who revelled in the fun festival atmosphere and delicious local food.

Events got underway at 10 am on Saturday morning and as the weather warning was issued from MET Eireann the organisers decided to keep the festivities running until late on Saturday night to offer both the visitors and the festival participants the opportunity to enjoy the festival's events to the fullest.

Crowds took to the streets of the city from early in the day and festival director Shona Dubois said, “We are thrilled to have experienced absolutely huge support for the Harvest Festival over the weekend, there were visitors from far and wide and the people of Waterford also turned out in their droves.

What was particularly impressive was the engagement levels. Festivalgoers loved the Taste Waterford Kitchen stage demos, the Food Done Right talks, and the Kids zone events, there wasn't a seat in any tent vacant.

The market traders enjoyed swift trade and the food events at restaurants across the city were booked up. We are very proud of all of the team and we want to express our thanks to everyone involved in Harvest.

Naturally having to make the decision to close the festival early due to the Orange weather warning for Waterford was devastating. We were so disappointed to have to make that call but for the safety of everyone, it was necessary.

We are looking forward to delivering an even bigger Harvest Festival in 2023 and look forward to planning that between now and then. In the meantime, we would like to encourage all Harvest festival fans to take up the Food Done Right to challenge and continue seeking out their local food producers and supporting them.

We were delighted to see that the 2,500 free herb plants and seed packs were all taken home to new homes, this is a real step for all of these now food growers to try out growing food at home and we would love to ecounreg and support them along the way with all of our free growing guides on GIY.IE”

The Harvest Festival is supported by Waterford City and County Council and organised by GIY who are focussing on bringing sustainability right to the heart of the Harvest Festival.

For all of the details on the 2022 Harvest Festival see https://harvest.giy.ie/