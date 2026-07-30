Do you recognise this photo? | Photo: courtesy of Irina Cheredko

Irina Cheredko is seeking help in tracing a family from Newport that hosted her in 2000 for three weeks

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Irina Cheredko, a woman from Belarus, is seeking help tracing a family, possibly from Newport in Tipperary, who hosted her back in 2000 via the Chernobyl Children International project.

Ms Cheredko was given the family’s address to stay in contact, but the letter was misplaced when she went to have it translated. She believes her host family included Vincent (a postman), Brigid (who may have worked in a nursing home), and children Rebecca, Paul, and Emmy.

Irina says it’s ‘her dream’ to make contact once more; due to GDPR and data protection legislation, Chernobyl Children International were unable to put her in contact with the host family.

Are you able to help? Please contact [email protected] if you think you can.