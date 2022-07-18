Dina Asher-Smith suffers at World Championships with fourth place in 100m

Dina Asher-Smith suffered World Championships agony – despite equalling her British 100m record.
The 26-year-old clocked 10.83 seconds – level with her record from Doha in 2019 – but could only finished fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica earned a clean sweep at Hayward Field on Sunday night.
Asher-Smith had hinted pre-Championships she had been keeping something back for Eugene and delivered with a record-equalling time but fell just short of reaching the podium.
She was unable to add to the silver medal she won at the last World Championships three years ago.
Fraser-Pryce was dominant in the semi-final, shutting down after around 50m to win her heat with five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah and Jackson victorious in their race.
It was a statement of intent and, with Asher-Smith qualifying fourth fastest, she was facing an uphill battle and she was beaten to third in the last few metres by Thompson-Herah.
Fraser-Pryce justified her favourite tag by claiming her fifth 100m world title in a championship record of 10.67 seconds.
Daryll Neita earlier missed out on a place in the final by 0.01 after running 10.97 seconds in her semi-final heat.
