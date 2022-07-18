Search

18 Jul 2022

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce aims to continue inspire after fifth 100m world title

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wants to continue to inspire generations of women after a fifth world 100m title.

The 35-year-old defended her 2019 crown at Hayward Field on Sunday evening.

She ran a championship record of 10.67 seconds, the sixth fastest time in history, ahead of Jamaica team-mates Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith was fourth as she equalled her national record of 10.83 seconds.

“I feel blessed to have this talent and to continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, and hopefully inspiring women that they can make their own journey,” said Fraser-Pryce, having returned after the birth of her son Zyon in 2017 to become the oldest woman to claim a 100m world title in 2019.
“I can’t even imagine the amount of times I’ve had setbacks and I’ve bounced back and I’m here again.

“I continue to remind myself that sometimes it’s not because you don’t have the ability but it’s the right time. It was the right time and I’m so, so grateful for the continuous support.

“This is the third 1-2-3 that I’ve been a part of and I’m so excited. I was able to come away with the win.”

Jackson, who is favourite for the 200m, ran a personal best of 10.73 seconds while five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah posted 10.81 seconds.

“I’m just grateful. Last year when I switched to the 100 meters, I was scared but I took my time and here I am,” added Jackson. “Feeling good to be part of history and coming for more.”

Thompson-Herah added: “I’m grateful to be on the podium and to be part of 1-2-3. I’m going to have to watch the replay to see if I executed the way I can,” she said.

“I’m happy to get my first (individual world) 100m medal and be on the podium for the first time. I’ve been working really hard even though I had some struggles during the season.”

