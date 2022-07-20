Jake Wightman claims World Championship gold in biggest win of his career

Great Britain’s Jake Wightman claimed a stunning 1500m gold medal at the World Championships.

The 28-year-old won in three minutes 29.23 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain’s Mohamed Katir on Tuesday night in Eugene.

Wightman was already the fastest man this year and went for the win with 200m to go.

World champion! 👑 Jake Wightman outkicks Jakob Ingebrigtsen for the 1500m title at the #WorldAthleticsChamps! pic.twitter.com/tKXuYq2XcF — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 20, 2022

Ingebrigtsen was unable to react and the Nottingham-born athlete held on to take the biggest win of his career.

Dad and coach Geoff is the stadium announcer at Hayward Field and commentated in his son winning gold.

He said: “Running is coming home. Wow. That is my son, I coach him and he is the world champion.”

Wightman has previously won European and Commonwealth bronze and only came 10th at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Teammate Josh Kerr tried to set the tone ahead of the final by winning his semi-final, admitting he did not need to but it was “fun”.

But the 24-year-old was unable to threaten the medal positions and missed out on being able to add to last year’s Olympic bronze to finish fifth.