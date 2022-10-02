Search

02 Oct 2022

On this day in 2019: Dina Asher-Smith wins World Championship sprint gold

On this day in 2019: Dina Asher-Smith wins World Championship sprint gold

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Oct 2022 7:25 AM

Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win World Championships sprint gold on this day, three years ago.

The then 23-year-old won gold in the 200 metres final in Doha to secure her own piece of history.

Her time of 21.88 seconds secured her first individual senior title at world level.

Asher-Smith’s title made her just the seventh woman to win gold for Great Britain in the championships’ history after Fatima Whitbread, Liz McColgan, Sally Gunnell, Paula Radcliffe, Christine Ohuruogu and Jessica Ennis-Hill.

She had been the favourite for victory going into the race, but it was a reduced field after the defending champion Dafne Schippers was among those who withdrew from the event.

Asher-Smith came fourth in the 200m in London two years previously after battling back from a broken foot.

She also took silver in the 100m in 2019 and at the time she said: “It means so much to have done that in the 200m but to have gone well in the 100m, an event I have not run at this level before, to be up there with the best women in the world means so much to me.”

It was a huge marker to lay down ahead of the Olympics, which were due to be held the following year before the coronavirus pandemic forced them to be postponed.

Unfortunately, Asher-Smith had an injury-ravaged 2021 season and left Tokyo with just a 4x100m bronze.

Her individual dreams were wrecked by a serious hamstring injury sustained at the British trials in June and she failed to reach the 100m final before pulling out of the 200m.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media