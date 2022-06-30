Search

Lewis Hamilton queries role of ‘older voices’ in F1 after Nelson Piquet comment

Lewis Hamilton has questioned “why we are giving the older voices a platform” following former Formula One world champion Nelson Piquet’s alleged racist slur against the British driver.

The 69-year-old Brazilian apologised “wholeheartedly” but insisted the word he used had been mistranslated.

Hamilton, speaking ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, said: “I don’t know why we are giving the older voices a platform.

“We are looking to go somewhere different and they are not representative of who we are now in the sport.

“If we are looking to grow our audiences and give the younger people a platform that are more representative of today’s times… it is not just about one individual or the use of that term but the bigger picture.”

Hamilton continued:: “I am incredibly grateful to all of those who have been supportive within the sport, particularly the drivers.

“It has been two years since many of us took the knee at the first race in Austria and we are still faced with challenges.

“I have been on the receiving end of racism and criticism and that negativity and archaic narratives for a long time and undertones of discrimination, so there is nothing new for me.”

