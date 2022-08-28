Search

29 Aug 2022

He only knows how to drive when starting first – Alonso hits out at Hamilton

He only knows how to drive when starting first – Alonso hits out at Hamilton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Aug 2022 3:55 PM

Lewis Hamilton was forced to retire from from the Belgian Grand Prix on the first lap following a collision with Fernando Alonso – with the Spaniard suggesting his former team-mate can only race at the front of the grid.

Hamilton was launched airborne after he duelled for second place with Alonso at Les Combes.

The seven-time world champion attempted to solider on, but was told to stop by his Mercedes team following damage sustained in the accident.

Hamilton, who started one place behind Alonso in fourth, moved to the outside of his former McLaren team-mate under braking for the right-hander.

But Alonso’s front-left tyre made contact with Hamilton’s right-rear.

Alonso took aim at Hamilton over the radio.

“What an idiot,” he shouted. “Closing the door from the outside.

“I mean, we have a mega start, but this guy only knows how to drive when starting first.”

The incident was noted by the stewards but they decided against taking any further action.

Following a separate accident between Nicholas Latifi and Valtteri Bottas, the safety car was sent out for three laps.

When racing resumed, world champion Max Verstappen, who started 14th following engine penalties, was on the move.

By the end of lap eight of 44, he was already up to third place, with Carlos Sainz leading and Sergio Perez second. George Russell was fourth.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media