Search

22 Oct 2022

World champion Max Verstappen sets the pace in third practice in Texas

World champion Max Verstappen sets the pace in third practice in Texas

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 10:25 PM

Max Verstappen set himself up for the first qualifying since he won the world championship by setting the fastest time in third practice at the United States Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, who clinched his second title in Japan a fortnight ago, finished three tenths clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz was third, 0.446 seconds off the pace. Lewis Hamilton took fifth spot, six tenths adrift of Verstappen.

Verstappen’s build-up to what should be his championship party has been dominated by talk of his Red Bull team’s breach of last year’s budget cap.

Team principal Christian Horner went on the attack on Saturday morning, labelling McLaren boss Zak Brown’s claims of cheating as shocking and appalling.

Ahead of practice on Saturday, a group of spectators booed Verstappen and directed a chant of “cheater” at the Dutchman as he was presented on stage during a fans’ event.

But the off-track politics does not appear to have dented the two-time world champion’s confidence as he soared to the top of the time sheets in the final running before qualifying.

Sainz trailed Verstappen, while the other Ferrari of Leclerc faces a grid drop of at least 10 places for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts.

Sergio Perez, who finished fourth in practice, is set for a grid penalty of five spots after taking on a fresh engine. Qualifying for the 19th round of the campaign gets under way at 5pm local time (11pm UK).

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media