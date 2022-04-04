Search

04 Apr 2022

A 32st 6lb beautician who so feared getting stuck in a plane seat she bought two to fly to Portugal sheds 19st 4lb after £5,450 gastric bypass

A 32st 6lb beautician who so feared getting stuck in a plane seat she bought two to fly to Portugal sheds 19st 4lb after £5,450 gastric bypass

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

A 32st 6lb beautician who so feared getting stuck in a plane seat that she bought two to fly to Portugal shed 19st 4lb after £5,450 gastric bypass surgery in Lithuania and is now returning to have her “fatty apron” removed.

Despite a lifetime struggle with weight that saw her needing a tailor made communion gown, aged seven, as she was already too big for ‘off the peg’ versions, Haleigh Walsh, 25,  forged ahead – opening a beauty salon in the Irish county of Tipperary in 2020.

But, horribly conscious of her size 28 bulk, despite being complimented on her “pretty face,” Haleigh recalls her turning point on the July 2019 holiday to Portugal, saying: “I’d tried every diet under the sun and an old friend told me a horror story of a man who’d been so big he was marched out of his seat to the back of the plane.

“I was so terrified of that happening to me that I bought a second seat, so I wouldn’t be impacting anyone. I remember sitting there on the plane and thinking, ‘I am never doing this again’.”

At her 32st 6lb heaviest, 5ft 7in Haleigh’s body mass index (BMI) used to gauge a healthy weight, was 71.11  – nearly triple the top of the NHS’ healthy range of between 18.5 to 24.9, meaning she was severely obese.

She said: “I was always overweight. I couldn’t get a communion dress in the shops. It had to be specially made for me. That’s one of the earliest memories I have.

“I ate big portions and am shocked now looking back at just how much I could get through. I’d starve all day then have takeaways, share bags of crisps, chocolates, anything I wanted. And I refused to exercise. Even walking would cause pain in my back.

“I always got compliments. People would tell me I had a beautiful face. But I knew my weight was a problem.”

Haleigh, who is single, knew her eating habits were dramatically unhealthy, but lacked the drive to lose weight and keep it off.

So, when a relative had successful weight loss surgery, her interest was piqued.

She said: “I saw how much their body had changed since the procedure.

“Then I was doing a woman’s make-up for her 40th birthday and she explained that  she’d been waiting for a gastric bypass in Ireland for nine years.

“I realised that I wanted to do it too, but didn’t want to waste my 20s waiting for the operation and began researching private clinics.”

Just as she was considering bariatric surgery, she boarded her life changing flight to Portugal, which gave her the push she needed to contact the clinic in Lithuania on her return.

Just a month after the holiday in August 2019, Haleigh applied to the Nordbariatric Clinic in Kaunas, Lithuania for a gastric bypass operation – but was told she first needed to lose over 3st before the op could go ahead to make the operation less risky.

Finally, in July 2020, having brought her weight down to 29st 2lb with a primarily liquid diet, she had a £5,450 gastric bypass.

The procedure to create a small pouch at the top of the stomach connected to the small intestines makes patients feel fuller after eating less food and means they absorb fewer calories.

Now delighted to be a 13st 2lb size 12, Haleigh said: “I wasn’t nervous at all about the operation.

“Even when the surgeon came to see me, I didn’t have any questions. I felt so confident after watching the surgery being done on the clinic’s Facebook page and reading testimonials about it.

“The surgeon performed 12 procedures in the two days I was in the clinic. He was so experienced that I knew I was in safe hands.”

Luckily, Haleigh did not have any medical conditions related to her obesity, so her procedure went without a hitch.

After taking some liquid paracetamol, she felt able to drink water on the day of surgery, before moving on to yoghurt and baby food the next day.

Two days after her operation, she was allowed back to her accommodation and, just a week later, she returned to Ireland – already 20lb slimmer than she had been on the flight out.

Within months, Haleigh had lost sufficient weight to begin cardio exercise at home.

And last summer, she joined a gym and added weight training to her workouts.

The only drawback is that her rapid weight loss has left her with apron-like, loose excess skin on her stomach, back, legs and arms.

She said: “Since I’ve been training properly in the gym, I’ve really noticed how bad my loose skin is.

“I just want it off me now. My body is toning up underneath, but then I have these great folds and flaps of skin. It’s my arms that are the worst.

“I’m really confident with my size and shape, but still have to have something covering my arms at all times as they bother me so much.”

Determined to look and feel her best, Haleigh is investing around £6,000 in further surgery at the same clinic in October to remove the baggy skin.

She said: “I just have so much more confidence now.

“I love going for walks and out on adventures.

“Before all this I couldn’t even walk down the road without getting out of breath or my back hurting.

“Now I love taking exercise. I’m the complete opposite of what I was.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media