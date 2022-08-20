In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua fell to an agonising split decision defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight rematch in Saudi Arabia.
Usyk edged a thrilling contest 113-115, 115-113, 116-112 at the King Abdullah Sports Centre Arena to retain the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the fight in pictures.
