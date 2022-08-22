Search

22 Aug 2022

Joshua legacy tarnished as boxing world demands Fury v Usyk – what happens next?

Joshua legacy tarnished as boxing world demands Fury v Usyk – what happens next?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 7:25 AM

Anthony Joshua endured another defeat by Oleksandr Usyk after dropping a split decision to the Ukrainian WBA, IBF and WBO champion, but the 32-year-old is determined to fight on.

Here the PA news agency examines the questions arising from Saturday’s engrossing clash in Jeddah.

What does the loss mean for Joshua?

Having stood at the peak of the heavyweight division, he now faces a period of rebuilding with the ultimate aim of becoming a three-time champion.

It was a far tougher fight for Usyk this time round as Joshua showed his courage and discipline to challenge right until the final bell, but the fact remains that the Ukrainian southpaw is operating at a different level.

A unification match with Tyson Fury is now the most anticipated contest in boxing.

Who will Joshua fight?

As Usyk and Fury vie to become the undisputed champion, Joshua will aim to reel off the wins that grow his confidence and offer a route back into title contention.

The plan is for him to fight again in December and to stay busy with as many as four outings next year. Expect one or two tune-up fights before the likes of Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce come into view.

Is his legacy tarnished?

A glance of his recent record suggests yes. He has now lost three of his last five fights. There is no shame in falling to a pound-for-pound king like Usyk, but those defeats have cost him his place at the top table.

Further back, he collapsed to one of the great upsets in heavyweight history when he was stopped in the seventh round by the roly-poly Andy Ruiz Jr, although he avenged that result.

For the second Usyk meeting alone Joshua earned in excess of £30million so he will eventually retire a wealthy man, while his role in injecting renewed interest into British boxing as a fighter with crossover appeal is undeniable, but when the era is analysed Usyk and Fury are the names that will stand out.

Will Usyk and Fury happen?

The appetite to see the unbeaten heavyweight rivals clash is huge and all roads lead to them meeting at some point, with Riyadh seen as an early contender to stage the event.

Fury announced his retirement again last week, but soon after Usyk had toppled Joshua for the second time he called out the 35-year-old, who responded by saying he will walk away from boxing if the fight does not happen.

Lennox Lewis was the last undisputed world heavyweight champion in 1999 and both Usyk and Fury are seeking their own slice of greatness. It could be an ugly battle, however, due to their awkward styles.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media