I will obliterate you – Tyson Fury hints at return with Oleksandr Usyk threats

Tyson Fury has told “middleweight” Oleksandr Usyk that he will get “smashed to bits” whenever any unification fight takes place.

Usyk beat Anthony Joshua for the second time last month, outpointing him in Saudi Arabia to retain his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts.

Fury, who retired after beating Dillian Whyte in April, holds the WBC belt and last week demanded a £500million payday for a unification fight with the Ukrainian.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Fury said: “Usyk, middleweight, you say you want the WBC and it’s held by gypsies.

“It is held by gypsies, it’s held by the ‘Gypsy King’ and it’s held tightly, grasped tight and all roads lead to a seven-foot behemoth who will absolutely destroy you, middleweight.

“Middleweight, you will get smashed to bits. You said you wanted to fight me after you beat the bodybuilder (Joshua), called me out on television and now you’re being a little b**** p**** boy running, hiding, saying you’ve got injuries.

“You ain’t got no injuries, you had a sparring contest. Get out and fight in December, you let your mouth go, now back it up.

“Let’s see if you can back it up, middleweight. It doesn’t matter if it’s December or April or August next year, the outcome will be the same; I will obliterate you.

“I’m a seven-foot, 20-stone behemoth and I will destroy you, middleweight.”

Usyk was reported as saying that the division’s first ever four-belt unification must wait until next year.

He said he had to allow “old injuries” to heal, and that he did not want to box in December because he wished to spend time with his family.