BBBofC confirms anti-doping body will investigate Conor Benn’s failed drugs test

UK Anti-Doping has launched an investigation into Conor Benn’s failed drugs test that saw his grudge match against Chris Eubank Jr postponed last week.

The 157lbs catchweight fight at the O2 Arena was called off after it was revealed that last month Benn tested positive for trace amounts of fertility drug clomiphene, which elevates testosterone levels in men.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has now said UKAD is looking into Benn’s failed test.

A statement said: “Following the British Boxing Board of Control Limited’s decision on 4th October 2022 to prohibit the contest between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn that was scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022, the board is aware that it has been widely reported in the press that an ‘A’ sample provided by Mr Benn to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association tested positive for a prohibited substance.

“UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has launched an investigation in relation to Mr Benn and the board is in communication with UKAD in relation to that investigation. The board will release further details in relation to this matter, as and when appropriate.”

In a statement last week, Benn had said he was “completely shocked and surprised” by his positive test, and said “my immediate focus is on clearing my name because I am a clean athlete”.

The bout was intended to be a continuation of the Benn v Eubank feud that saw the rivals’ fathers battle it out in two ferocious contests in the early 1990s.

A catchweight of 157lbs was agreed for the sons to continue the family feud into a trilogy fight, meaning Benn would have to move up two weight divisions and Eubank lose three pounds.

Benn, who has not yet been suspended, returned the positive result in a test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), prompting the BBBofC to declare the fight “prohibited” and “not in the interests of boxing”.