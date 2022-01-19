CARLOW WEATHER: Cold and dry over the coming days

High pressure will continue over the coming days, bringing mainly dry and settled weather.

This morning, rain and drizzle will move southeastwards over Leinster and will clear by mid morning. The rest of today will be largely dry with sunny spells. There may be one or two showers in the northeast of the province.

Highest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.

Tonight will be cold and dry with clear spells. Frost will develop in many areas. Some patches of mist or fog will develop also. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with light northwest or variable breezes.

High pressure building back in again and looks like it will stay in place into next week with dry settled weather. Some areas seeing nice sunny spells but also some frost and fog at night.



Sure beats storms coming in from the Atlantic though! — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) January 19, 2022

Tomorrow will be dry with bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees with light variable breezes.

Thursday night will be mainly dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees, coldest in Leinster and Munster with frost and some patches of mist or fog developing.

Friday is expected to be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells and light variable breezes. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with light breezes.

Friday night will be mainly dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +5 degrees, coldest in Leinster and Munster with frost and some mist or fog patches developing.