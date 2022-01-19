Check your tickets! Latest Euromillions winning ticket sold in Carlow
Someone in Carlow is €86,795 richer after purchasing the winning Euromillions ticket this week, winning with 5 numbers and 1 star.
The winning ticket was sold in Hickson's Supervalu on Bridge St in Tullow.
The winning numbers were 3, 12, 19, 24, 30 and the lucky stars were 2 and 5.
