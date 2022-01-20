Gardaí appeal for witnesses following burglary in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information in relation to a burglary in Powerstown, Milford between 4.30 and 5pm on Wednesday.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious vehicles or who has CCTV in the area is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.
