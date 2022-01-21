ALERT: Water outage in Carlow
Due to essential watermains upgrade works the water serving Phelan Street, Monevath, St. Patrick’s Park, in Rathvilly, Co. Carlow will need to be turned off between 10am and 4pm tomorrow Saturday January 22, 2022.
Enquiries contact Irish Water on 1800 278 278.
