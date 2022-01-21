Gardaí appeal for witnesses following theft in Carlow
Gardaí are investigating a theft from a car in Lodge Court, Borris on Thursday evening (January 20).
The window of a Nissan Xtrail was broken between 7pm and 8.15pm.
A handbag containing an amount of cash was taken.
Contact Gardaí in Borris with any information on 059 977 3102.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.