Carlow-Kilkenny TD demands that government pay the frontline bonus to family carers

Kathleen Funchion TD has criticised the government for excluding family carers from the pandemic recognition payment of €1,000 for frontline health workers.

News that a once-off tax free payment is to be paid to healthcare workers and frontline worker has been welcomed by many in the healthcare sector however there is heated debate about who exactly should qualify for the bonus.

Teachta Funchion said that family carers 'deserve particular recognition for all the additional work they have undertaken in the past two years in very difficult circumstances.'

"Family carers are the forgotten frontline who protect our health service on an ongoing basis by providing care to loved ones. This important care saves the state billions of euro every year," Funchion added.

"They are left behind by the government too often and cannot be forgotten again. Their role is 24/7. Therefore, they will not benefit from an additional day’s holiday this year."

Deputy Funchion is now calling on the government and Minister McGrath to reconsider the exclusion.