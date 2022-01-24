Two arrests made following fire in Carlow

No injuries were reported following the incident
Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred on the evening of Sunday, January 23, 2022, in County Carlow.
At approximately 8:50pm, Gardaí received reports of a car on fire outside a residence in the Ballinabrannagh area of Carlow. The fire was extinguished by local Fire Services. No injuries were reported.
Early investigations identified an offending vehicle and at approximately 9:35pm, Gardaí observed this vehicle on the Naas Road (N7) travelling towards Dublin. The car was stopped by Gardaí without incident.
Two men in their 20s were arrested and they are currently being detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The offending vehicle, which was reported stolen in the Castleknock area in December 2021, was seized for technical examination.
Investigations are ongoing.
