24 Jan 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday January 24, 2022

24 Jan 2022 1:33 PM

The late Mary Jo Jordan (née Purcell)

The death has occurred of Mary Jo Jordan (née Purcell) Clonbrock, Crettyard, Laois / Carlow.

January 21, 2022. At her home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Walter.

Mary Jo will be sadly missed by her loving family sons Marty, Michael and Walter, daughters Marie and Deirdre, daughters in law Valerie and Laura, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Lucy, Darragh, Dan, Grace, Finn, Tessa, M.J., Ivy and Connell, sisters Brigie, Nancy and Teresa, and brothers Willie, Paddy, John and Jim, brothers in law, sisters in law, brother-in-law Marty, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Mary Jo Rest In Peace

The late Ger Somers

The death has occurred of Ger Somers of Ballyellen, Goresbridge, Kilkenny / Carlow Town, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully, on January 22, 2022, in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved partner of Mags Harmon.

He will be sadly missed by his loving partner, relatives, extended family, and friends.

May Ger Rest In Peace

The late Peader Doyle

The death has occurred of Peader Doyle of 199 Pollerton Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

January 21, 2022, suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Anne, sister Angeline and brother Lar.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken sister Noeleen, brothers-in-law Liam Dowling and Christopher Haughney, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

May Peader Rest in Peace

The late Maurice Dowling

The death has occurred of Maurice Dowling of Kellistown, Carlow.

January 22, 2022. Peacefully in his sleep. Beloved husband of Anne and dear father of Muiris, Brendan, Patrick, Stephanie, Trevor, Jill, Ken and the late Colman.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers John and Brian, sisters Margery, Pam and Ronnie, sons and daughters-in-law Richella, Olwyn, Maria-Jose, Nathalie, Andrew, Eileen, Mark and Hannah, 22 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Cormac.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Monday at 2pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Rathoe. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Patricia (Pat) Murphy (née Dillon)

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Murphy (née Dillon) of Grange, Maganey, Carlow / Maganey, Laois.

January 22. 2022 at the Hermitage Clinic, Dublin. Beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Declan and Damien.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law Natalie and Isabel, grandchildren Andrea, Sean, Sophia, Ethan and Alex, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Monday evening on Rip.ie

The late Seán Coffey

The death has occurred of Seán Coffey of Castlefreke, Clonakilty, Cork / Carlow.

On January 22, in his 96th year, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Clonakilty Community Hospital.

Beloved father of Catherine and the late Denise, husband of the late Patricia (nee Nelmes), youngest brother of the late Ted, Peggy, Mary, Denis, Kit, Jim, Paddy (CFC), Sr. Maelisa (O.P.) and Dan.

Adored grandfather of Roger, Michael, and Tabitha and great grandfather of Sebastian, Fia, and Victor, his cousin Peggy, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Lying in repose at Foley's Funeral Home, Clonakilty on Monday January 24 from 6 to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday January 25 at 1.15pm to arrive in Timoleague Parish Church for 2pm requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Molaga's Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed at https://corklivestream.com/funerals

May he rest in peace.

