Search

24 Jan 2022

Carlow Gardaí appeal for anyone who spoke to Peader Doyle in days before incident as foul play ruled out

Carlow Gardaí appeal for anyone who spoke to Peadar Tobin in days before incident as foul play ruled out

The incident happened at Hosey's post office on Staplestown Road in Carlow last Friday morning (January 21).

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

24 Jan 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí have ruled out foul play following the incident at Hosey's post office on Staplestown Road in Carlow last Friday morning (January 21).

It is believed the deceased man Peader Doyle (66) was already dead when he was taken to the post office, propped up by two men, one of whom was his nephew, in an apparent attempt to claim his pension.

A postmortem has been concluded as of this morning but details are not being released for operational reasons.

A Garda spokesperson has said their main line of investigation is now on the fraudulent attempt to obtain a dead person's pension payment along with the welfare of Mr Doyle in the days leading up to the incident.

Commenting on the very unusual case, the spokeperson said that it had been traumatic to staff in the post office that had to deal with such an event adding the disrespect caused to Mr Doyle and his family was immense.

It's understood that Mr Doyle had collected his pension himself the Friday prior, January 14.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone to come forward who had seen or spoken to Mr Doyle in the days leading up to the incident.

A file has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and no arrests have been made at this time. 

Mr Doyle’s funeral took place this morning at the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow town.

Two arrests made following fire in Carlow

Funding for schools welcomed in Carlow

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media