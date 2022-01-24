Carlow Gardaí appeal for anyone who spoke to Peader Doyle in days before incident as foul play ruled out

Gardaí have ruled out foul play following the incident at Hosey's post office on Staplestown Road in Carlow last Friday morning (January 21).

It is believed the deceased man Peader Doyle (66) was already dead when he was taken to the post office, propped up by two men, one of whom was his nephew, in an apparent attempt to claim his pension.

A postmortem has been concluded as of this morning but details are not being released for operational reasons.

A Garda spokesperson has said their main line of investigation is now on the fraudulent attempt to obtain a dead person's pension payment along with the welfare of Mr Doyle in the days leading up to the incident.

Commenting on the very unusual case, the spokeperson said that it had been traumatic to staff in the post office that had to deal with such an event adding the disrespect caused to Mr Doyle and his family was immense.

It's understood that Mr Doyle had collected his pension himself the Friday prior, January 14.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone to come forward who had seen or spoken to Mr Doyle in the days leading up to the incident.

A file has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and no arrests have been made at this time.

Mr Doyle’s funeral took place this morning at the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow town.