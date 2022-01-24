Funding for schools welcomed in Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed €330,000 in funding for two schools in the county under the 2022 Summer Works Scheme.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented, “I am delighted to see Scoil Naisiunta Treasa Naomha and Coláiste Eoin granted €330,000 to aid with mechanical and roof works respectively. The announcement of this funding now will give the schools a good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022.

“Our school communities have done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment. A key priority is to continue to support and sustain the operation of schools in this context.”

Today’s national announcement from Minister for Education Norma Foley follows on from the €62 million enhanced minor works funding which was delivered to schools a number of weeks ago.

The projects announced today breakdown as follows:

· 307 projects at primary level involving mechanical works (89 schools), electrical works (65 schools), window projects (89 schools) and external yards/play areas (64 schools)

· 190 projects at post-primary level involving roof works (81 schools), mechanical works (34 schools), electrical works (12 schools), window projects (35 schools), science labs (23 schools) and yards/play areas (5 schools)

It is envisaged that the remaining categories of projects from the current Multi-Annual Summer Works Scheme (categories 8, 9 and the balance of 10) will be dealt with as part of the Summer Works Programme in 2023 and relevant schools will be notified in Q4 2022 in relation to this.

It is also envisaged that a new Multi-Annual Summer Works Scheme will be opened for new applications in Q2 2022. This will have a strong climate action aspect to it. Further details will be announced later in Q1 2022.