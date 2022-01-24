Gardaí appeal for information following criminal damage in Carlow
Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating an incident where a fire was set in the letter box of a house on Kilcarrig St in the town.
The occupant of the house smelt smoke shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday and discovered a fire in the letterbox with fire and smoke damage to the door and porch area.
Gardaí are also investigating a second incident where a fire was lit in a letterbox at a house in Barrow Lane, Bagenalstown on Sunday morning sometime between 11.50am and 12.50pm.
There were no occupants in the house at the time. Door was pried open and the fire was extinguished.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact them at Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059 972 1212.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.