Search

24 Jan 2022

Squad update ahead of return to URC action

Squad update ahead of return to URC action

The Leinster Rugby coaching team have issued an injury update ahead of the trip to face Cardiff Rugby

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

24 Jan 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Leinster Rugby coaching team have issued an injury update ahead of the trip to face Cardiff Rugby at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday (KO 7.35pm - LIVE on Premier Sports, TG4 and S4C).

Further information has been provided on several players following on from the 64-7 win over Bath Rugby at the Rec in the final pool stage game of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Jordan Larmour was removed temporarily during that clash with Bath after picking up a facial injury but he is still expected to be available for the Six Nations.

Carlow farmers urged to get the right advice for farm partnerships

Carlow Gardaí appeal for anyone who spoke to Peader Doyle in days before incident as foul play ruled out

Both Tadhg Furlong (calf) and James Ryan (hamstring) have been making good progress and will continue their rehabilitation with the Irish Rugby medical team.

Josh van der Flier has a minor groin injury, picked up against Bath, and will also be assessed by the Irish Rugby medical team.

Josh Murphy (chest) and Dave Kearney will undergo further monitoring this week before a decision is made on their availability against Cardiff at the weekend.

There are no further updates on:

James Lowe (hamstring), Dan Leavy (wrist), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Michael Milne (calf).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media