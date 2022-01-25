Search

25 Jan 2022

Atlantic Arc in Concert is coming to Visual Carlow

Atlantic Arc will participate in a masterclass in Carlow on February 4-6

Lili Lonergan

25 Jan 2022 1:33 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Atlantic Arc is a collaborative ensemble of renowned traditional musicians and singers from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, under the musical direction of Dónal Lunny, one of Ireland's most accomplished performers, composers and producers.

Having formed in 2016 for a series of one-off shows, including Cork Folk Festival and Celtic Connections, the members discovered a shared interest in further exploring and cultivating contemporary expressions of traditional music.

Of the ensemble Dónal Lunny says, “The heart of this music is found in the Celtic countries along the arc of the Atlantic seaboard, from the west of Ireland to the coast of Galicia and expressing it in fresh ways that link it into contemporary music”.

Irish folk musician and producer, Dónal Lunny

Atlantic Arc will participate in a masterclass in Carlow on February 4-6. The group will facilitate 2 full days of masterclasses culminating in a concert on day three.

The concert is open to the public but participants will also get to experience the Atlantic Arc's technical rehearsal, sound check and concert as part of the programme. These masterclasses are facilitated by Music Generation Carlow and Music Generation Laois, via SoundWaves, and Visual Carlow.

The band’s first single, ‘My Son David’, featuring Atlantic Arc’s two distinctly expressive singers, Pauline Scanlon and Jarlath Henderson from the band’s forthcoming album, was released in 2021 and received huge reaction, leading to eager anticipation for the album release in early 2022.

Although the musicians arrived in studio with the basic plan for the song, the band's natural chemistry soon sparked off and the arrangement eventually shaped into the song as you hear it now. Plans to record a full album had to be shelved last year due to the Covid crisis.

Of the single Lunny says, "the creative chemistry makes this combination of artists very special. A very successful Kickstarter campaign to fund our debut album earlier this year enabled us to come together long enough to record an album that captures the unique spirit of the music which we love."

Atlantic Arc features Tara Breen on fiddle, Sharon Howley on cello, Davie Ryan on drums, Ewen Vernal on bass, Graham Henderson on keyboards, Jarlath Henderson on vocals, guitars pipes and whistles, Pauline Scanlon on vocals, and Dónal Lunny on bouzouki and guitar. As a special guest, flute and whistle player Alan Doherty will join for the Carlow show.

SoundWaves, the inaugural series, is presented by four Music Generation areas: Wexford, Galway, Carlow and Ennis and features the exceptional 9 piece traditional music ensemble Atlantic Arc.

Supported by the Arts Council: Traditional Arts + Young People, Children and Education.

Concert Tickets for Visual Theatre, Carlow on February 6th are available via https://visualcarlow.ie/whats-on/atlantic-arc

Tickets €20 / €16 concession

Door at 5.30pm / On Stage@ 6pm

For media enquiries contact mags@bluemonkeypr.com

News

