26 Jan 2022

Approval for landmark research project welcomed in Carlow

Government has approved the launch of a landmark research and data project to examine the lives of children in care and adults who were in care as children

Lili Lonergan

26 Jan 2022 12:33 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed Government approval to launch a landmark research and data project to examine the lives of children in care and adults who were in care as children. 

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“I am delighted to see Government approval for this important research project. The research will be the most comprehensive examination of Ireland’s alternative care system ever undertaken, and provide an extensive overview of both the experience of children in care and their long-term outcomes. 

“The project will address the Ryan Report Implementation Plan recommendation for longitudinal research with young people leaving care. It will also develop the capacity of Tusla’s National Child Care Information System (NCCIS) to capture more data on the pathways of children in care and will include research with young people who left the care system ten years ago and bespoke research with children in care and aftercare.” 

The Carlow TD added: "Different elements of this project will be delivered over time. This approach will ensure that the project builds on learning as it develops and is dynamic and suitable to the issues important to children and young people, now and into the future, and consultation with stakeholders will be key throughout all phases of this project. 

