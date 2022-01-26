Search

26 Jan 2022

Inclusive gymnastics for children with physical disabilities available in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

26 Jan 2022 6:33 PM

Inclusive gymnastics for children with a physical disability will soon be available in Carlow.

Hosted by Carlow Gymnastics Club, this four week programme will start Saturday February 4 from 2pm to 3pm.

This programme, in partnership with gymABLE, IWA Sport and carlow sports partnership, is suitable for children with a physical disability from ages 5 to 10. More groups and ages will be added in the coming weeks.

The 4 week programme is €20 which is payable on the day but places are limited. You can make a booking here.

For more information contact Teresa on tomeara@carlowcoco.ie

