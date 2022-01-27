Search

27 Jan 2022

'Workers need a pay rise' says local cllr

The cost of eating, heating, lighting and driving are set to increase by €2,000 in 2022 for an average household

Workers need a substantial pay rise in 2022, according to People Before Profit cllr Adrienne Wallace.

The cost of eating, heating, lighting and driving are set to increase by €2,000 in 2022 for an average household. And Cllr Wallace is quick to point out “that the government has refused to impose maximum price orders to stop these rising prices.”

She added “Workers need to put in pay claims to defend their living standards. That means calling a workplace meeting and voting to get a union to demand extra wages. Some have claimed that we should not worry because the price hikes are ‘transitory’. Yet there is no sign that inflation is declining and instead price hikes have hit a 20 year high.”

Cllr Wallace continued “Nor should we accept the argument that a wage rise will lead to an ‘inflationary spiral’. Inflation did not arise because workers were pressing for more wages. Instead of constantly looking for wage moderation, maybe it is time we had some ‘profit moderation’ to help curb rising prices. We need at least a 6% increase – not just a few euros.”

She then concluded “Just look at how the elites are behaving compared to worker’s wages. Robert Watt, the secretary-general of the Department of Health, got a €2,920 top-up in October. He is now earning a staggering €294,920 a year. It’s time workers fought for their share. If you want help in pushing for higher pay, get in touch with the Trade Union department of People Before Profit- tu@pbp.ie

