CARLOW WEATHER: Unsettled conditions on the way for coming weekend

An unsettled weekend is on the way with outbreaks of rain and blustery winds expected.

Friday

A cloudy but dry start with some sunny spells developing. Patchy rain will gradually develop around midday before clearing again in the afternoon. A mild day with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees and fresh southwesterlies.

Staying cloudy tonight with isolated patchy drizzle at times. Westerly winds will gradually strengthen through the night becoming fresh to strong. Staying rather mild overnight with lows of 8 to 10 degrees.

Saturday

Cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain. Westerly winds will increase strong ahead of a band of more persistent rain moving south in the morning. A change to much drier but cooler conditions in the afternoon as winds change northwesterly and weaken. Highs of 8 to 10 degrees will occur early in the day.

A mainly dry, clear but cold night. It will become cloudier from the west overnight with some patchy drizzle developing. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 4 degrees with patchy frost possible and generally light winds.

Sunday

A mostly dry start but cloud will quickly build from the west ahead of strengthening southerly winds. A front will move in from the west of the country bringing outbreaks of rain for many areas, heaviest and most persistent in the west and northwest. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterlies.

A ridge builds from the southwest which helps clear away any of the wet weather from the southern half of the country early in the night. Rain will persist in the northwest and staying cloudy for many areas with overnight lows of 2 to 5 degrees and moderate to fresh westerlies.

Monday

A fresh northwesterly flow over the country will bring plenty of cloud and outbreaks of rain in the west and north of the country. It will be a little drier and brighter in the southeast with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

A cloudy night with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times, especially in the west and north. Staying a little drier with some good clear spells in the southeast. Winds will be fresh to moderate west to northwest with lows overnight of 4 to 6 degrees.