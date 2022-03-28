Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday March 28, 2022

The late Bishop James Moriarty

The death has occurred of Bishop James Moriarty of Carlow / Dublin

Peacefully, in the devoted care of Cherryfield Lodge, Nursing Home, Milltown.

Predeceased by his brother Aidan.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Denis, sister Ann, sisters-in-law Mary, Anne and Fiona, his nieces and nephews, extended family and friends, Bishop Denis Nulty, Priests, Deacons, Religious, the people of the Diocese of Kildare & Leighlin and the Archdiocese of Dublin where he first ministered as a Priest and Auxiliary Bishop.

Requiescat in Pace

Reception into the Cathedral of the Assumption of Blessed Virgin Mary, Carlow, on Monday evening at 7pm and reposing there until Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial follows in the cathedral grounds.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The late Linda Crooks

The death has occurred of Linda Crooks of Raheenleigh, Myshall, Carlow



March 26, 2022. A beloved wife, mother & grandmother. Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family.

A private cremation will take place on Tuesday.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team.

House strictly private please.

The late Benny O'Connor

The death has occurred of Benny O'Connor of Grattan Court, Galway City/Tuam, Salthill, Galway / Moylough, Galway / Carlow.

In the wonderful care of St. Mary’s Nursing Home.

Benny, known fondly within the family circle as the ‘Legend’, slipped away very peacefully with loving family by his side.

Loving husband to Maura (the love of his life) and wonderful father to Lorcan and Laura.

Deeply mourned by his wife, son and daughter, his sister Yvonne, daughters-in-law Ilona and Dílis, sisters-in-law Marie and Nora, brother-in-law Mickey Joyce, many nephews and nieces, the extended O’Connor and Joyce family and many friends at home and abroad.

Pre-deceased by his parents Abigail and Tom, his brothers and sisters Jackie, Della, Tommy, Teresa, Patti, Lucy, P.J., Nelius, Tony, Christy and recently predeceased by his beloved sister Anna.

Reposing at the O'Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Arriving at the Church of Christ the King, Salthill, on Thursday, March 31, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery.

Livestream link for Mass (this is not recorded) https://www.salthillparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Donations in memory of Benny to Cope Galway and the Irish Red Cross.

Family Flowers Only.

The late Thomas (Tommy) Lacey

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Lacey of Laurel Park, Pollerton, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022, at The District Hospital, Carlow.

Predeceased by his parents Jim and Kitty and brother Paul.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family Patsy, Niamh, Deirdre, Catriona and Siobhan, grandchildren Aaron, Ciara, Jack, and Ava Rose, sons-in-law Michael, John and Ivan, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Tommy Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack st from 3pm on Monday with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Tommy’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Carlow Hospice

The late Mary Atkins (née Kane)

The death has occurred of Mary Atkins (née Kane) of Tullow, Carlow.



March 20, 2022 at her home in Kensal Rise, London; beloved wife of the late Patrick.

Sadly missed by her children, Ann, Theresa, Jenny, Pam and Sean, her grandchildren Sean, Jade, Michael, Mary Ann, Bobby and Jack, her great-grandchild Teddy, her brothers Andy, Paddy and Brian, her extended family and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Byrne McDermott Funeral Home, Station Road, Carlow, from 6pm to 8pm on Friday April 1. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial thereafter in churchyard cemetery, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny to arrive at 3.45pm approximately.

The late Mick McGuinn



The death has occurred of Mick McGuinn of 143 New Oak Est., Carlow Town, Carlow



Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved father of Michael and adored grandfather of Lar and Caylem.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, grandchildren, his former wife Geraldine, brothers Christy, Bernard and Derek, sisters Lorraine and Sharon, brothers-in-law Anthony Doyle and Patrick Reilly, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mick Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St from 4pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday at 1.30pm to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Mick’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

The late Patricia McGrath (née Dermody)

The death has occurred of Patricia McGrath (née Dermody) of 58 Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Carlow



Peacefully, at her home. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Nan McGrath, Kilree Street, her sister Margaret, brothers Michael, Pat and Jimmy.

Sadly missed by her partner Patrice, sons Justin, Michael, Adam and Oisin, her sister Marie, brothers Ollie, John and Murt, sisters-in-law, her sons partners, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Patricia's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home today, Monday, from 5pm to 8pm and on Tuesday from 12 noon to 8pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Lazerian's Cemetery, Leighlinbridge.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.