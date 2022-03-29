CARLOW WEATHER: Scattered showers and fog patches expected today
Mist and fog will clear away during the morning but patches may linger on coasts for a time. Good sunny spells will develop through the morning for most with well scattered showers developing in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light northeasterly or variable breezes.
Showers will ease for a time before picking up again later in the night, mainly in the north of the province. Cloud will build from the north too during the night and mist and fog patches will develop in mostly light northerly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.
Mist and fog will clear away during the morning but patches may linger on coasts for a time. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 29, 2022
Good sunshine will develop for most through the morning ☀️
Scattered showers developing in the afternoon, most frequent in the north. ️
Highs of 11 to 16C pic.twitter.com/PYNlJpdmOC
