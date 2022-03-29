Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday March 29, 2022
The late Patrick (Paddy) Joyce
The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Joyce of Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow.
In his 97th year Peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.
Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Betty, his heartbroken sons and daughters Bridget (O'Neill), Kathleen, Michael, Thomas, Pauline, Patricia (Sheehy) and Dolores (Behan), their partners Paddy, Des, Margaret, Geraldine, Des, Ned and Seamus, his 15 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Eileen (Tobin), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
May Paddy's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.
Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Tuesday afternoon from 3pm to 9pm and on Wednesday afternoon from 3pm to 7pm. Removal from his home on Thursday morning arriving at St. Lazerian's Church Ballinkillen for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Hillview Nursing Home Carlow.
