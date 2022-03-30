CARLOW WEATHER: Turning colder today with some wintry showers expected
Mist and fog will clear this morning as cloudy conditions with showery rain spreads from the north introducing much colder weather along with a freshening northeast breeze. Some bright spells towards evening along with a few showers of rain, hail and sleet. Afternoon temperatures of just 7 to 10 degrees.
Cold and frosty overnight with mostly clear skies. There will be a few wintry showers about, chiefly affecting coastal areas. Minimum temperatures of -3 to zero degrees in moderate northeast breezes.
Mist & fog will clear this morning with some sunshine in the S. However, cloudier conditions with showery rain will extend S across the country introducing much colder conditions with a freshening NE breeze.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 30, 2022
Highs of 5 to 8C in the N & E but ranging 9 to 12C in the S & W. pic.twitter.com/4YRtOf4syF
