2,000 Carlow premises can now order NBI’s new high-speed broadband

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, has announced that over 2,000 premises in County Carlow are available to order or pre-order broadband on the NBI network.

A further 100 premises in the deployment area are in the build phase of the rollout and will soon be made available to pre-order.

Over 8,000 premises in county Carlow are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, County Carlow will receive €32m of Government investment under the NBP.

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland, said:

“We are delighted to announce that premises in County Carlow can now order or pre-order broadband services through the NBI network. This will enable users to experience the life-changing benefits that high-speed broadband provides.”

As an increasing number of homes and businesses are being connected, we are confident that the rollout will continue to gather pace as we look to connect thousands more homes and businesses. We are acutely aware that people want access to high-speed broadband and our goal is to deliver that as quickly as possible.”

NBI contractors have been on the ground since January 2020 surveying townlands across the county. This involves physically walking the routes and documenting images, notes and measurements of the poles, cables and underground ducts in each area, and enables design solutions for the provision of the fibre network.

Under the National Broadband Plan, 554,000 premises nationwide are included in the Intervention Area, which was established by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications to identify areas where commercial operators are not currently providing access to high-speed broadband or do not intend to.