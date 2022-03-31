Search

31 Mar 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Frosty with rain hail and sleet expected today

CARLOW WEATHER: Frosty with rain hail and sleet expected today

CARLOW WEATHER: Frosty with rain hail and sleet expected today

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

31 Mar 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

After a frosty start this morning will be sunny with mainly dry weather overall. Cloud will build a little in the afternoon and there'll be scattered showers of rain, hail and sleet, with a possibility of some snow on hills and mountains.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees, and feeling cold in a moderate to fresh northerly wind.

There will be a few showers in coastal areas tonight and some may be of a wintry nature, but most other parts of the province will be dry with long clear spells.

A widespread frost is expected with lowest temperatures between minus 3 to plus 1 degrees in light northerly breezes.

Electric Ireland customers in Carlow set to see a spike in electricity and gas prices

Workers in Carlow will now be entitled to sick pay under new Govt legislation

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media