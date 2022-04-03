Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Sunday April 3, 2022

The late James (Jimmy) Hayden

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Hayden of 21 Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.



James (Jimmy) Hayden, April 1 2022 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Keating) and much loved father of John and Mary and adored “Gaga” of Padraig, Joseph, William and Kaitlin.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, mother Elizabeth, father Séamus, sister Mary, daughter-in-law Gemma, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Jimmy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 3pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, Donation in lieu to Éist Carlow.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

The late Philip (Stan) O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Philip (Stan) O'Gorman of 36 St. Austin's Terrace, Tullow, Carlow.



April 2, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his beloved wife Sheila, daughters Margaret and Teresa, grandchildren Mya, Sophie, Leon, Scott and pre-deceased by Aaron.

Adored son of Joe and the late Eileen and brother of Pat, Sean, Paul, Joe and Teresa. Sadly missed by Margaret's partner Damien and Teresa's partner Rory, his extended family, many friends and kind neighbours.

May Stan Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home from 6pm to 8pm on Monday April 4. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial thereafter in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow.

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Brennan (née Foley)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Brennan (née Foley) of Clifden, Kilkenny / Carlow.



Peacefully on April 2, 2022 in the gentle care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny.

Dearly loved wife of Thomas F Brennan and mother to Martina, Liam and Earl. Predeceased by her father, mother, brother Pat and sisters Tessie (London) and Patricia (USA).

Sadly missed by her husband, children, and their partners George, Rachel and Sharon, cherished grandchildren Maddie, Ben, Fionn, Ava, Tomas and Zak and brother Tom Foley (Carlow) and her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Removal at St Colman's Church, Clara, Co. Kilkenny on Monday April 4, 2022 for 7pm prayers and requiem mass at 11.00am on Tuesday April 5, 2022 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.