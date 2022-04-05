Search

05 Apr 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain expected today

Lili Lonergan

05 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Largely dry but quite cloudy today with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle and just occasional bright spells. More persistent rain will develop in the north and west of the province later this evening.

Breezy in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

Cloudy to start tonight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading across the province and turning heavy at times.

The rain will clear into the Irish Sea early on, with clear spells and scattered showers following from the west. Showers will turn heavier and more persistent in places towards morning.

Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

