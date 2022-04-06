UPDATE: Man charged in connection with drug seizure and serious assault in Carlow

Gardaí have charged the man arrested in connection with the serious assault that occurred at a house in Tullow, Co. Carlow in the early hours of Monday morning April 4, 2022.

He is due to appear before Carlow District Court this morning, Wednesday April 6, 2022 at 10.30am.

Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at a house in Tullow, Co Carlow following reports of a serious assault on Monday, April 4 2022, shortly after 3am.

On arrival of Gardaí, a man aged 33 years was discovered with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment, his condition is described as serious but stable.

In a follow up operation, a house in the Tullow area was searched by Gardaí and a man in his mid 20s was arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

A large quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of €490,000 subject to analysis, was also discovered inside the house.

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carlow Garda Station.

The drugs seized will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.