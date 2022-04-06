Search

06 Apr 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday April 6, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday April 6, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday April 6, 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The late Gerry Kealy

The death has occurred of Gerry Kealy of Ashfield, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

Gerry passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 5, 2022, at Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of Maisie, much loved father of James, Michael, Bridget and Noleen, adored grandfather of Lizzy, Mikey, Paddy, Molly, Katie, Ellie, Ger, Rosie and Joe and cherished brother of Annie, Alice, Jenny and the late Mary, James and Bridie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially his good friends at his Whist games.

May Gerry Rest In Peace

Reposing at his daughter Noleen’s home, Ashfield, Ballickmoyler from 6pm on Wednesday. Reposing all day on Thursday, with prayers at 9pm that evening. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Domestic abuse support available for women in Carlow

County Carlow students set for National Entrepreneurship final

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media