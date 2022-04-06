Search

06 Apr 2022

'It brings history to life' - A step back in time for Carlow station with new artworks launched

'It brings history to life' - A step back in time for Carlow station with new artworks launched

Lili Lonergan

06 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A series of beautifully crafted panels depicting local history and stories including a step back in time for Carlow train station has been launched.

Speaking at the Launch, Historian Turtle Bunbury, an expert researcher, historian and storyteller said:

“History should never just be boring old dates, dates, dates. It should be full of the vibrancy and personality and passion of the people who have gone before. In Ireland, we are surrounded by incredible stories from the past.

“With these panels, so gorgeously illustrated by Derry Dillon, my aim has been to recount some of those stories, homing in on tales that are unusual yet upbeat, fascinating but inspiring.”

Derry Dillon is an Irish illustrator with over 20 years’ experience in children’s book illustration, educational publishing and tutoring in illustration and design. He works in a variety of both digital and traditional mediums and exhibits his artwork regularly.

Past Tracks panels have been installed in over 40 stations throughout the Iarnród Éireann network including Maynooth, Dromod, Ennis and Dalkey.

District Manager for the Carlow area, Emmett Cotter said: “Carlow Station has long been an integral part of the local community, so to have this piece of art that brings history to life in the station is beautiful”.

