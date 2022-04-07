Carlow County Fleadh returns this weekend

Friday April 8 will see the official launch of the County Fleadh
The Carlow County Fleadh will return this Friday April 8 and run until Sunday April 10 in beautiful Leighlinbridge.
Music sessions will take place over the three days in the Parish Hall, Kilbrides Bar and other locations featuring acts such as Brian Hughes and Dave Sheridan.
The Fun Fleadh is also open to all primary school children who want to perform a solo piece.
There are four categories: wind instruments, reed instruments, string instruments and miscellaneous (song, storytelling, musical groups and dancing).
The official opening of the Fleadh will be tomorrow Friday April 8 at Leighlinbridge Parish Hall. Doors @ 7.30pm. Entry €10.
Get your tickets from committee members or on the Door. A raffle will also take place on the night.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.