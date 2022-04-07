Funding for local playground welcomed in Carlow

Local Authorities will benefit from funding for 30 projects under the Capital Grant Scheme in 2022
Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed €15,552 in funding for a local playground.
Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:
“I am delighted that €15,552 has been allocated to the upgrade of the playground at Borris. Ensuring all our children have access to a playground is profoundly important; and no child should miss out on the fun and excitement of playing outdoors.
“This funding will help enhance the play facilities at Borris and allow children to express themselves and enjoy themselves in a safe environment.”
€450,000 has been awarded to Local Authorities across Ireland for the refurbishment of existing playgrounds and the development of new playgrounds and new play areas. Local Authorities will benefit from funding for 30 projects under the Capital Grant Scheme in 2022.
The projects funded by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) encompass a wide range of initiatives that will deliver diverse benefits to children and young people and have a positive impact on communities.
These projects include:
• Inclusive basket swing seat
• Wheelchair accessible swing
• Sensory Equipment
• Natural Play Areas
• Accessibility/Biodiversity Playground upgrade(s)
• Learn to cycle track
• Inclusive carousel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.