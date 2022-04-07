New Government policy encourages drivers in Carlow to reduce use of petrol and diesel

A new govt policy will encourage people in Carlow and across Ireland to reduce use of petrol and diesel cars to bring Ireland "a step closer" to eradicating fossil fuels.

That's according to Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, who spoke on Thursday (April 7) at the launch of the National Sustainable Mobility Policy, which aims to cut Ireland's carbon emissions in half by 2030.

Minister Ryan posted on Twitter earlier, stating, "Another measure implemented in our journey to ensure we meet our climate targets. Choosing walking, cycling and public transport improves our quality of life and brings us a step closer to eliminating fossil fuels. This policy will make the transition easier."

The new policy aims to make it easier for people to walk, cycle and use public transport daily, and will reportedly improve and expand walking, cycling and public transport options across the country to help people to travel more sustainably.

The plan involves moving the public transport fleet to low and zero emission vehicles, improving the safety of walking, cycling and public transport networks, as well as making walking, cycling and public transport more accessible for all users including those with disabilities and reduced mobility.

A more attractive fare structure will also be introduced, as well as the relocation of road space to prioritise walking, cycling and public transport, and adopting a more transport-orientated approach to housing developments.

This will involve placing housing developments close to public transport to make it easier to switch between walking, bike, bus and rail.