12 Apr 2022

Registration for volunteer befrienders taking place in Carlow today

Carlow Volunteer Centre is looking for befriender volunteers for Ukrainian people arriving in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

11 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow Volunteer Centre is looking for befriender volunteers for Ukrainian people arriving in Carlow.

Becoming a volunteer befriender can help:

  • Reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness
  • Provide assistance to solve everyday problems
  • Navigate the community

Registration will take place today for those interested in volunteering from 11am to 1pm at Ballon Training and Business Services Ltd.

All volunteers for this role will need to be Garda vetted, so make sure to bring ID and proof of address.

Volunteers must be over the age of 18.

Contact the Volunteer Carlow office for more information about this role and how you can get involved by visiting www.volunteercarlow.ie or telephone 059 9173033.

