Registration for volunteer befrienders taking place in Carlow today

Carlow Volunteer Centre is looking for befriender volunteers for Ukrainian people arriving in Carlow.
Becoming a volunteer befriender can help:
Registration will take place today for those interested in volunteering from 11am to 1pm at Ballon Training and Business Services Ltd.
All volunteers for this role will need to be Garda vetted, so make sure to bring ID and proof of address.
Volunteers must be over the age of 18.
Contact the Volunteer Carlow office for more information about this role and how you can get involved by visiting www.volunteercarlow.ie or telephone 059 9173033.
