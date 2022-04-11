Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday April 11, 2022

The late Frank Kelly





The death has occurred of Frank Kelly of Ballybar, Carlow.

Passed away unexpectedly, on April 9, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of Angela, much loved father of David and Anne, adored grandfather of Josh, Noah and Nathan and cherished brother of the late Brendan.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Derek Cope, brother-in-law John Sheill, sisters-in-law Marjorie Hannigan (Dublin) and Pat Reynolds (U.S), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Frank Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home, Ballybar, from 4pm on Monday with prayers at 8pm that evening. Removal from his home on Tuesday at 2pm to St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Freda Cashen (née Byrne)

The death has occurred of Freda Cashen (née Byrne) of Rathvilly, Carlow.



Freda passed away on April 9, 2022 in the wonderful care of the staff at Carlow District Hospice; pre-deceased by her brother Larry.

Sadly missed by her beloved husband Joe, sister Sr. Rosario, brothers Fr. Charlie, Stephen and Fr. John, her sister-in-law Patricia, nephew John and his wife Eduarda, grandnephew Mark, nieces in law, nephews in law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Freda rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly on Monday evening from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly for Requiem Mass at 11am after which she will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Freda’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Family flowers only please.

The late Paul Stynes

The death has occurred of Paul Stynes of Carlow Town, Carlow



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 10, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Teasie, much loved father of Gary, John, Paul, Tina, Mandy and the late Mark and adored grandfather of Dominic, Jolene, Tristan, Elaine, Colin, Aidan, Seán, Saoirse and Traína.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers Ger, Patrick and Lell, sisters Tina and Lilly, daughter-in-law Marian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Paul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St from 4pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

The late William (Bill) Jenkins

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Jenkins of Kernanstown, Bennekerry, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully on April 8, 2022 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, in the presence of his loving family.

Beloved husband of his late wife Bridget, much loved father of Shane, David, Alastair, Keith, Noel and Terence (deceased) and daughters Bernie and Katrina.

Bill will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

House strictly private, please.

Removal from his home on Tuesday morning, following Prayers at 9.45am to Staplestown Church, Carlow, arriving for Service at 10.30am Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

The late Pat Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Pat Fitzgerald of Milltown, Garryhill, Carlow.



Peacefully at his home following a short illness on April 10, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Matthew & Mary, brothers Dick (Richard) & Frank.

Pat, adored husband of Ann and loving father of Emer, Matthew & Laura.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son & daughters, daughter-in-law Carla, son-in-law Donie, grandchildren Ella, Grace, Lucy, Caoimhe & Keelan, brothers & sisters Marie, Elizabeth, Ann, Kathleen, Carmel, Matt, Hugh, Teresa, Pauline, John, Collette & Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, The O'Brien family, relatives, kind neighbours & his many friends.

May Pat's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Monday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.

The late Michael Byrne

The death has occurred of Michael Byrne of The Forge, Cunnaberry, Ballon, Carlow.



Peacefully at his home on April 8, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Joe & Mary. Michael, beloved brother of Joe, Eileen, Breda, Seamus, Claire & Marie.

Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Michael's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Tuesday evening from 4pm, followed by removal to Saint's Peter & Paul Church, Ballon for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.

Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon

The late Michael Nicholas Boran

The death has occurred of Michael Nicholas Boran of Ballinagall, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois.



Passed away unexpectedly, on April 10, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of Grace, much loved father of Marie and Lorraine and loved father-in-law of Dave, adored grandfather of Emily-Rose and Cameron-Michael and cherished brother of Eileen, brother-in-law Alan, and nieces Emma and Laura.

He will be very much missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.