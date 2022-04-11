Search

12 Apr 2022

Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme opens tomorrow for artists in Carlow

Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme opens tomorrow for artists in Carlow

Eligible artists and creative arts workers are encouraged to apply

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

11 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Applications for the Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme will be welcomed from 1pm on Tuesday April 12 through the online portal at gov.ie/BasicIncomeArts. The scheme is being run by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.  

The Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme will examine, over a three year period, the impact of a basic income on artists and creative arts workers. 

Payments of €325 per week will be made to 2,000 eligible artists and creative arts workers who will be selected at random and invited to take part.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht and Media, Catherine Martin said: 

“I believe that this scheme is the start of a fundamental change in the way Ireland supports and recognises her artists and arts community. 

“The idea for the Basic Income for the Arts pilot arose as the number one recommendation from the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce, which I established in 2020 in response to the devastation wreaked by the Covid pandemic on our arts sector.”

Applicants are advised to read the scheme Guidelines and Frequently Asked Questions before beginning their application to check if they are eligible. A user guide and video are also available on the portal to assist applicants.

The Minister added:

“Personally I am privileged to be the Minister in a positon to deliver this pilot and to have secured the Government’s commitment for a three year basic income pilot scheme for the arts. I would encourage all artists and creative arts workers to apply. 

“This is a unique opportunity to research the impact a basic income could have on the arts and to provide the evidence base for a permanent support.”

The application window will be open from 1pm tomorrow, Tuesday, April 12 and will close at 1pm on Thursday, May 12. 

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following burglary in Carlow

People in Carlow encouraged to 'think before you pour' this Easter

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media